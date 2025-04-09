Estabrook Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,326,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.