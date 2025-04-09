Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETD. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400 in the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

