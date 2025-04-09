Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 7648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $641.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,015 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.