ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8455 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 120.5% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.38.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ USOI traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 72,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,945. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
