Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Lowered to $402.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $329.95. 28,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,551. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $318.91 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

