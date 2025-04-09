Evexia Wealth LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,087 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 734,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.