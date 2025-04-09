Evexia Wealth LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evexia Wealth LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,188,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,547,000 after buying an additional 1,714,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 161,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,175,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

