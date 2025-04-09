Evexia Wealth LLC Has $865,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,694 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 1,060,918 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 415,821 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.