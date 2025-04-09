Evexia Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 2.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,952,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,335,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $236,500,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $416.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.45 and a 1-year high of $458.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.