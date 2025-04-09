Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 1.2% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

