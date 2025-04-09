Evexia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 690,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,447,000 after buying an additional 355,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

