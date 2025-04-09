Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £185.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.55.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

