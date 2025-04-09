ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 78,752 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.