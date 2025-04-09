ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $321.68 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average of $357.45.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

