ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.72 Million in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GATX by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 144.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.