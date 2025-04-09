ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 472,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $35,267,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of AEO opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

