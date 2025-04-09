ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 2.3 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.52. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRLB

About Proto Labs

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.