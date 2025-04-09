ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,542 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,555,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

