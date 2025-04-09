ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

