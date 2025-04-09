ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 25,618 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

