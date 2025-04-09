ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

