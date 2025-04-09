ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,029 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE AROC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

