ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 298.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPB. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.