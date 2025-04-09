Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.98% of Extra Space Storage worth $310,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 174.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.98 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Get Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.