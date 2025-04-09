F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 602.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $6,992,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Trading Down 0.8 %

FFIV stock opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.01.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.