F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $269.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.01. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

