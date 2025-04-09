Faithward Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 534,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,882,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after buying an additional 722,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

