Faithward Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND)

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned about 37.34% of FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (FDND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US internet stocks, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index or related ETF.

