Faithward Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

