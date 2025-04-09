Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 152,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 402.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.02 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

