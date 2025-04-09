Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $6.86. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.