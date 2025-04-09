Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $6.86. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
