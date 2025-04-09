Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,986 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Wix.com by 1,383.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,456 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.
Wix.com Price Performance
Shares of WIX stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72.
Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
