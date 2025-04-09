Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.43 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after purchasing an additional 679,856 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $45,004,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

