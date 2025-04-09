Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 534,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 86,055 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.