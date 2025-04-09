Federated Hermes Inc. Has $28.87 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,873 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $361,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 210.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $71.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

