Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783,765 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.