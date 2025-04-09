Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $19.24 Million in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 6.7 %

WHD stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.