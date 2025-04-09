Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,948 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of DaVita worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 2.0 %

DVA opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.