Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 261,761 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5,334.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,761 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Edison International worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Edison International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

