Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of GitLab worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,248 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 899,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

