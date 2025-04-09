Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 124,732 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $15,522,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,875,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

MPC stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

