FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.70 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.18.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

