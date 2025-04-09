Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after acquiring an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.72. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

