Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $498.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.31 and a 200-day moving average of $587.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.