Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.