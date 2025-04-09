Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 2.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in MSCI by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $505.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.41. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.31.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

