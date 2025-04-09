Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $959,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $11,891,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of CRK opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

