Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $41,504,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Display by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 5.5 %

OLED stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

