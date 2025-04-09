Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Hershey by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

