Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,228 shares of company stock valued at $122,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

